Africa

Zimbabwe opposition members in court over election violence

06 August 2018 - 16:29 By AFP
Some of the 16 people detained after police sealed off the MDC building on Thursday, appear in court in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 4 2018.
Some of the 16 people detained after police sealed off the MDC building on Thursday, appear in court in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 4 2018.
Image: Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo

Twenty-seven members of Zimbabwe's MDC opposition appeared in court Monday on violence charges after post-election protests that triggered a security crackdown.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, declared winner of the historic first elections since the downfall of Robert Mugabe, has vowed to protect rights since his re-election but the opposition say their members have been targeted.

Police with assault rifles were on duty in the court precinct, with a truck of other officers stationed outside.

Prosectors opposed bail, saying the accused - 19 men and eight women - were "linked" to the deaths of six people when the army opened fire on opposition supporters protesting against alleged election fraud.

Zimbabwe's bitter rebirth

It was meant to be a fresh start for a country so long under the thumb of an ageing dictator, but army killings turned turned the buoyant mood to ...
News
1 day ago

The new Zimbabwe stumbles in its first steps after an election that was the MDC's to lose

Post-election Zim will need both parties to come to the table
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

"There's more than a likelihood that they will reoffend, they will intimidate witnesses, they will interfere with evidence and they will not attend trial," said prosecutor Michael Reza. "These are people with unfinished work business outside. The deaths of six people... are directly linked to the accused."

Defence lawyers said that among the accused was a man who had been coming out of court after another case.

Five other suspects were polling agents who had been visiting MDC headquarters to hand in polling returns and collect travel expenses, they added.

Six people died after troops in the capital Harare opened fire on demonstrators Wednesday, sparking an international outcry and raising grim memories of post-election repression under Mugabe.

Mnangagwa has accused the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) of fomenting the unrest, but also said he would set up an independent commission to investigate the killings.

'Shot like a dog': Zimbabwe buries its post-election dead

The four children of a fruit-seller gunned down by Zimbabwean soldiers in post-election violence wept uncontrollably at the sight of their father ...
News
6 hours ago

SA tycoon 'funded Emmerson Mnangagwa campaign'

SA billionaire denies allegation that he paid for vehicles
News
1 day ago

Nelson Chamisa adamant he was robbed in Zimbabwe elections

Mnangagwa talks conciliation; alliance gathers rigging 'proof'
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Property owner left fuming over R17m water and lights bill South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe opposition members in court over election violence Africa
  3. Convicted woman-beater Mduduzi Manana to speak at gender-based violence event South Africa
  4. Buses on fire‚ taxis on strike and train delays cause commuter nightmare in ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
X