Zimbabwe opposition members in court over election violence

Twenty-seven members of Zimbabwe's MDC opposition appeared in court Monday on violence charges after post-election protests that triggered a security crackdown.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, declared winner of the historic first elections since the downfall of Robert Mugabe, has vowed to protect rights since his re-election but the opposition say their members have been targeted.

Police with assault rifles were on duty in the court precinct, with a truck of other officers stationed outside.

Prosectors opposed bail, saying the accused - 19 men and eight women - were "linked" to the deaths of six people when the army opened fire on opposition supporters protesting against alleged election fraud.