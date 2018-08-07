Couples in Tunisia unable to wed despite law change

Despite the law now being on their side, Zeineb, a Tunisian woman, and her Italian fiance Sergio cannot find a local notary to marry them unless he converts to Islam.

"I never imagined that marrying a non-Muslim could be so complicated," said 40-year-old Zeineb in her northern city of Hammamet.

A ban on marriage between a Muslim woman and non-Muslim man, unless he converts, is common in Arab countries.

Such legislation in Tunisia, which dated to 1973, was scrapped in September 2017 at the initiative of president Beji Caid Essebsi.

But Zeineb and Sergio, a 68-year-old factory director, cannot find a notary in the whole of Hammamet to tie the knot, with officials declining out of "religious convictions".

"I've contacted many notaries and they've all refused to marry me because my partner is a non-Muslim. Some of them said that conducting such a marriage was against their principles and their conviction," explained Zeineb.

Sergio was baffled. "The law allows me to marry a Tunisian woman without me having to convert to Islam but the people who are supposed to help with my marriage are preventing me from exercising my right," he said.

The couple decided back in June to get married and have prepared all the paperwork - but so far to no avail.

Two of the reluctant notaries in Hammamet said they had yet to receive or read through the new regulations on such marriages.

But, according to the local affairs ministry, regional and municipal authorities across Tunisia have been sent the new text.