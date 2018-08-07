DR Congo's Kabila in talks on successor ahead of election deadline

DR Congo president Joseph Kabila scheduled talks on Tuesday with allies to discuss hand-picking a candidate to run in upcoming elections on the eve of a key campaign deadline, sources said.

Members of a pro-Kabila alliance known as the Common Front for Congo (FCC) "have been called to an important meeting this evening at Kingakati," said a minister, referring to the presidential residence on the outskirts of Kinshasa.

Another source, close to Kabila, said: "It's not a secret anymore - it's about naming a candidate for our presidential platform."

Candidates have until late Wednesday to file their bid for the December 23 poll - a ballot seen as crucial for the future of the notoriously unstable country.

Kabila, in power since 2001, should have stepped down at the end of 2016 when his constitutional two-term limit expired. He has invoked a constitutional clause enabling him to stay on as caretaker.

But he has left everyone guessing whether he will seek to run again, perhaps by arguing that this is permissible because of a revision of the constitution in 2006.

The uncertainty has ratcheted up political tensions, leading to anti-Kabila protests that have been bloodily repressed.