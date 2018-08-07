Africa

Nigerian police filter access to parliament amid political turmoil

07 August 2018 - 15:41 By AFP
Members of security forces block the entrance of the National Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria on August 7 2018.
Members of security forces block the entrance of the National Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria on August 7 2018.
Image: Reuters/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigerian police and security forces filtered access to parliament on Tuesday amid a surge of tension between president Muhammadu Buhari and political rivals.

Hooded armed men from the police and Department of State Service (DSS) took over the entrance of the two chambers - the Senate and House of Representatives - from around 7 am, preventing workers, journalists and other visitors from entering.

Lawmakers who were initially denied access were later allowed into their offices, but others were barred from entering. Parliament began a two-month recess on July 24.

Police and the DSS did not return repeated calls asking for an explanation for the high-profile operation.

Independent sources speculated it was a show of strength connected to a political crisis ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections next February.

Lawmakers loyal to Buhari's All Progressives Congress (APC) are believed to be planning to oust the president of the senate, Bukola Saraki.

Saraki, the country's third-highest ranking politician, last week dumped the APC for the main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC has called on him to resign, suspecting him to be the force behind defections that have damaged the party's standing and Buhari's chances of re-election.

On the last day before recess, 14 members of the 109-seat senate and 37 members of the 360-seat House of Representatives left the APC.

Party primaries are due between this month and October, coinciding with mounting discontent at Buhari's style of government and handling of widespread violence across the country.

Atiku Abubakar, who was vice-president from 1999 to 2007, condemned the police operation as an "illegal and undemocratic attempt by fascist forces to force a change in the Nigerian senate's leadership."

Atiku, who is a PDP presidential hopeful, urged Buhari to call the police and DSS to order "and abandon this madness".

Nigerian senators dump Buhari for main opposition

More than a dozen senators left Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's ruling party for the main opposition on Tuesday, in a move seen as a challenge ...
News
14 days ago

Nigerians bury cash in backyards as mobile banking stumbles

Every few days, Tasiu Abdurrahman takes the money he makes from selling spices in Nigeria’s biggest northern city and buries it in his yard.
Business
18 days ago

Cash-for-votes fears before Nigerian general election

Nigerian civil society groups on Monday accused leading political parties of buying votes, after reports of cash inducements at a key governorship ...
News
21 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘D-day’ is coming for farmer‚ local chief tells angry community South Africa
  2. Meet SA's R145-million PowerBall winner South Africa
  3. Four more dead from Ebola in DR Congo Africa
  4. Nigerian police filter access to parliament amid political turmoil Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
X