Nigerian police filter access to parliament amid political turmoil

Nigerian police and security forces filtered access to parliament on Tuesday amid a surge of tension between president Muhammadu Buhari and political rivals.

Hooded armed men from the police and Department of State Service (DSS) took over the entrance of the two chambers - the Senate and House of Representatives - from around 7 am, preventing workers, journalists and other visitors from entering.

Lawmakers who were initially denied access were later allowed into their offices, but others were barred from entering. Parliament began a two-month recess on July 24.