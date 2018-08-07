Will investors be tempted back to 'new' Zimbabwe?

Newly-elected President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared Zimbabwe "open for business" -- but analysts say that reversing the disastrous investor exodus of the Mugabe years will require more than words of encouragement.

Considered one of southern Africa's most promising economies when Robert Mugabe took over in 1980, it was one of the most isolated economies in the world by the time his 37-year rule ended last year.

Agricultural output plummeted after his regime started seizing white-owned farms in 2000, and he presided over hyperinflation so drastic it prompted the printing of a 100-trillion-dollar note.

But Mnangagwa, the former Mugabe ally who replaced him with army backing in November, has made Zimbabwe's biggest overtures towards the West in years.

"We want to leapfrog and catch up with other developing countries," he said Friday after winning an election marred by deadly violence and opposition claims of fraud.