Zimbabwe court bails opposition members accused of post-election violence

A Zimbabwe court on Tuesday freed on bail 27 opposition supporters arrested by police last week on accusations of fomenting post-election violence.

Magistrate Francis Vhitorini granted $50 bail to each of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) members.

"The court has indicated that it did not consider any of them to be a flight risk. The judgment was so brilliant that we are still trying to process it," MDC lawyer Denford Halimani said.

Violence erupted last week after President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling Zanu-PF party won a national election. The MDC disputes the outcome and says the vote was rigged.