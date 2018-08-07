Africa

Zimbabwe court bails opposition members accused of post-election violence

07 August 2018 - 12:41 By MacDonald Dzirutwe
Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) supporters arrested last week for violent protests arrive for bail application at the Harare Magistrates court in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 7,2018.
Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) supporters arrested last week for violent protests arrive for bail application at the Harare Magistrates court in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 7,2018.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A Zimbabwe court on Tuesday freed on bail 27 opposition supporters arrested by police last week on accusations of fomenting post-election violence.

Magistrate Francis Vhitorini granted $50 bail to each of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) members.

"The court has indicated that it did not consider any of them to be a flight risk. The judgment was so brilliant that we are still trying to process it," MDC lawyer Denford Halimani said.

Violence erupted last week after President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling Zanu-PF party won a national election. The MDC disputes the outcome and says the vote was rigged.

The judgment was so brilliant that we're still trying to process it.

Six people were killed in an army clampdown on protests in scenes reminiscent of the long and heavy-handed rule of Robert Mugabe. Mnangagwa replaced Mugabe when he was toppled last year in a de facto military coup.

Nelson Chamisa, Mnangagwa's main rival, is expected to mount a court challenge against the election result this week. The MDC has said security forces were abducting its members in night raids to intimidate the party and stop it challenging Mnangagwa's win in the presidential vote.

Zimbabwe's foreign minister denied those accusations, telling diplomats that if there was any evidence the military would investigate the cases.

The Criminal Investigations Department said in a statement police were looking for former finance minister and opposition figure Tendai Biti, MDC chairman Morgen Komichi and MDC youth leader Happymore Chidziva linked to last week's violence.

Zimbabweans had hoped the vote would rid the country of its global pariah status and launch an economic recovery, but have watched an all too familiar pattern where the ruling party is declared the winner and the opposition rejects the outcome.

Under the constitution, a losing presidential candidate has seven days from when a winner is declared to challenge the result at the Constitutional Court. The Court must rule within 14 days. Mnangagwa's inauguration would have to wait for the outcome of a court challenge. 

- Reuters

READ MORE: 

Will investors be tempted back to 'new' Zimbabwe?

Newly-elected President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared Zimbabwe "open for business" -- but analysts say that reversing the disastrous investor ...
News
5 hours ago

Zimbabwe opposition fears growing post-election crackdown

Zimbabwe authorities are abducting opposition activists and launching court cases to suppress protests, the opposition MDC Alliance alleged on ...
News
19 hours ago

'Shot like a dog': Zimbabwe buries its post-election dead

The four children of a fruit-seller gunned down by Zimbabwean soldiers in post-election violence wept uncontrollably at the sight of their father ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Osama bin Laden's mother breaks her silence: 'He was a good child' World
  2. The pastor, his fiancée and the deadly life insurance scam that led to murder South Africa
  3. Brother's death rocked Diego Novella‚ sister tells judge in murder case South Africa
  4. Zimbabwe court bails opposition members accused of post-election violence Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
X