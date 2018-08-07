Zimbabwe’s president-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa will be inaugurated for a five-year term on Sunday‚ the foreign affairs ministry said on Tuesday.

Mnangagwa beat Nelson Chamisa‚ leader of the MDC Alliance in last month’s general elections‚ and won 50.8% of the vote. Chamisa got 44.3%.

The foreign affairs ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that Mnangagwa’s inauguration would take place on Sunday 12 August at 10.30am at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The ministry said it was extending an invite to the heads of diplomatic missions‚ international organisations and consulates that have offices in Harare to attend the inauguration ceremony.

Mnangagwa’s win in the election has already been endorsed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza‚ Tanzania’s President John Magufuli and Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The endorsement of Mnangagwa’s win by various leaders increasingly threatens to reduce the strength of any challenge that Chamisa intends to mount in order to overturn the victory.