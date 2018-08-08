All eyes on Kabila as DRC election deadline looms

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was braced on Wednesday for President Joseph Kabila to announce either a successor, or his own candidacy for elections in breach of a two-term limit.

A church-backed group called the Lay Coordination Committee (CLC) and a pro-democracy group, Lucha, have called for protests across the country if Kabila says he will go for a third mandate.

In central Africa, Angola is the only country where in 2016 a ruling president, Jose Eduardo do Santos, chose a successor, enabling a peaceful transfer of power after 38-years.

Kabila's ruling coalition, the Common Front for Congo (FCC), has officially until 15:30 GMT to submit the name of their candidate to the electoral commission.

Eight candidates including at least three from the opposition have already submitted their names.