Africa

All eyes on Kabila as DRC election deadline looms

08 August 2018 - 13:29 By AFP
It remains to be seen if Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila will announce a successor, or his own candidacy for the much anticipated elections
It remains to be seen if Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila will announce a successor, or his own candidacy for the much anticipated elections
Image: REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was braced on Wednesday for President Joseph Kabila to announce either a successor, or his own candidacy for elections in breach of a two-term limit.

A church-backed group called the Lay Coordination Committee (CLC) and a pro-democracy group, Lucha, have called for protests across the country if Kabila says he will go for a third mandate.

In central Africa, Angola is the only country where in 2016 a ruling president, Jose Eduardo do Santos, chose a successor, enabling a peaceful transfer of power after 38-years.

Kabila's ruling coalition, the Common Front for Congo (FCC), has officially until 15:30 GMT to submit the name of their candidate to the electoral commission.

Eight candidates including at least three from the opposition have already submitted their names.

African Union issues call to uphold rights in DR Congo poll

The African Union on Monday called for the "rights and freedoms of all Congolese" to be upheld, amid mounting tensions over the country's ...
News
1 day ago

On Tuesday, members of the FCC were summoned to Kabila's farm in Kingakati, outside Kinshasa, to discuss potential candidates for the December 23 vote.

Among the possible contenders are former prime minister Augustin Matata Ponyo, 54; chief of staff to the president Nehemie Mwilanya Wilonga, 50; and speaker of the National Assembly Aubin Minaku, 53.

Some fear Kabila, 47, could argue he has completed only one term in office because the constitution was changed since he became president that therefore he is eligible to run again.

"If he does, the implications for whether or not the elections should go forward are very significant", said Stephanie Wolters, Johannesburg-based analyst at ISS Africa.

"And if he doesn't, if he chooses a successor, it's substantial progress for the process although of course not the end of the concerns that people generally have (about) the credibility of the elections".

DR Congo's Kabila in talks on successor ahead of election deadline

DR Congo president Joseph Kabila scheduled talks on Tuesday with allies to discuss hand-picking a candidate to run in upcoming elections on the eve ...
News
21 hours ago

Peaceful transfer of power

A country of some 80-million people, the DRC has never known a peaceful government transition since it gained independence from Belgium in 1960.

Elections have been delayed since December 2016, prompting anti-Kabila protests that have been bloodily repressed.

Kabila's tenure over the vast mineral-rich country has been marked by a reputation for corruption, inequality and unrest.

Several provinces are in the grip of armed conflict and according to the UN High commissioner for refugees, more than four million people have had to flee their homes, many to Uganda, Tanzania, Angola and Zambia.

"There's a heightened political awareness and an understanding that the ruling party and Kabila hasn't brought the kind of change that Congo needs and that Congolese want", said Wolters.

"It's essential to have some credible process or the Congo will keep spiralling and none of the important human security priority issues will be addressed".

DRC plea to Cyril: ‘Save us from dungeons of hell’

The exiled opposition leader in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)‚ Moise Katumbi‚ has begged President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ who is also the ...
News
16 days ago

US sanctions

The United States is ready to impose further sanctions on the DRC to "squeeze" Kabila's family and "his finances", the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Analysts like Wolters believe the president "is probably factoring that into his thinking or at least is aware that the possibility exists".

The African Union this week reiterated calls for "all stakeholders to ensure peaceful, transparent and truly inclusive elections" in the DRC.

How much threats of sanctions and international opinion will inform Kabila's decision is unclear.

One of the key issues surrounds the fate of opposition leader Moise Katumbi who was barred from entering the country last week to lodge his candidacy.

DR Congo ex-warlord returns home to mount election challenge

After more than 11 years abroad - a decade of it behind bars - former DR Congo warlord Jean-Pierre Bemba returned home on Wednesday, a move likely to ...
News
7 days ago

Katumbi, 53, a wealthy businessman and former governor of the province of Katanga, was unable to cross the border from Zambia where he and his team remains as of Wednesday.

Among opposition candidates, there are Felix Tshisekedi, 55, leader of Congo's oldest opposition party UDPS, and Jean-Pierre Bemba, 55, a former warlord recently acquitted by the International Criminal Court of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The definitive list of candidates is set to be announced on September 19 after each name is validated by the electoral commission.

Most read

  1. Eskom confirms police and internal probes against 11 former top staff South Africa
  2. Man who raped aunt who raised him is jailed for life South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Drunk' cop filmed outside Sandton police station South Africa
  4. New genre of AI programs take computer hacking to another level World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X