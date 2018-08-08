DR Congo's Kabila backs ex-interior minister for election

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Joseph Kabila, ending months of speculation, has chosen former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary to be his successor in upcoming elections, the government said on Wednesday.

The announcement came just hours before the deadline for lodging applications for the December 23 election -- a vote analysts say is crucial for the country's future.

Ramazani Shadary, a Kabila loyalist, is permanent secretary of the People's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD).

He "will represent our political family in the presidential election," spokesman Lambert Mende told a press conference. "We will all rally behind him."

A country of some 80-million people, the Democratic Republic of Congo has never known a peaceful government transition since it gained independence from Belgium in 1960.