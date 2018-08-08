The MDC Alliance said on Wednesday that it was ready to file court papers challenging the outcome of the presidential election results in Zimbabwe.

The court challenge may scupper the inauguration ceremony for president-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa‚ set to take place on Sunday.

The foreign affairs ministry announced on Tuesday that the inauguration ceremony would take place on Sunday.

The alliance said it would be represented by “a team of local‚ regional and international lawyers”.

Mnangagwa was declared the winner of the presidential election by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission‚ after garnering 50.8% of the votes. His rival‚ Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance‚ got 44.3% of the votes.