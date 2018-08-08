Timeline of DRC's deadly political crisis since Joseph Kabila took power

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been mired in a political crisis for years, which deepened when Joseph Kabila clung to power after his final term ended.

Here is a timeline:

Controversial elections

In January 2001, Kabila, 29, becomes leader of the sprawling Central African country after his father Laurent-Desire is assassinated by a bodyguard.

In 2006, Kabila is declared winner at the first free presidential election for 41 years, standing against ex-rebel Jean-Pierre Bemba - the poll is tainted by outbreaks of violence.

In March 2007, clashes in Kinshasa with heavy weaponry between troops loyal to Bemba and the army leave 300 dead. Bemba's men are defeated and he leaves the country.

In 2011, Kabila is re-elected in a one-round presidential election marked by chaotic organisation, violence and alleged irregularities.