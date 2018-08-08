Zimbabwe opposition confirms court challenge to election results

Zimbabwe's MDC Alliance opposition party on Wednesday confirmed it would launch a legal challenge to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's narrow election victory, which it says was due to fraud.

"Those results represent a total negation of the will of the people," MDC Alliance lawyer Thabani Mpofu told reporters. "The election results made by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will be challenged."

Mpofu declined to give the date when the legal case will be lodged, which is set to delay Mnangagwa's inauguration.

Under Zimbabwean law, the deadline for filing the challenge is Friday. The Constitutional Court must rule on the petition within 14 days.

"Evidence derives from ZEC's figures that in our view grossly mathematically fail to tally," said Mpofu.