Zambia deports MDC Alliance's Biti to Zimbabwe, defying court order

Zambian authorities on Thursday deported top Zimbabwe opposition figure Tendai Biti in defiance of a court order after he tried to claim asylum, his lawyer said.

"They have defied the court order to allow him to seek asylum and as I am speaking to you right now he has been handed over to the Zimbabwean police," lawyer Gilbert Phiri told AFP.

Biti, a veteran figure in the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), fled to Zambia on Wednesday, reportedly facing charges at home of inciting post-election violence.

Zambian authorities swiftly refused him asylum, but Phiri said Biti's legal team had managed to challenge the decision, keeping him there.

But authorities have now ignored the ruling and deported him back to Zimbabwe, Phiri said.

"He is on the Zimbabwe side," Phiri confirmed. "This is really embarrassing."

"I am saddened obviously if that is the case. Zambia can certainly do better than that," MDC lawyer Denford Halimani told AFP when asked about the deportation.