Africa

13 die in fiery inferno as digger hits bus in Nigeria: police

10 August 2018 - 12:14 By afp
A file photo of a Hunter Ambulance in Nigeria. Police spokesperson Nnamdi Omoni said a pail loader (digger) skidded off the road and had a head-on collision with an oncoming bus
A file photo of a Hunter Ambulance in Nigeria. Police spokesperson Nnamdi Omoni said a pail loader (digger) skidded off the road and had a head-on collision with an oncoming bus
Image: STRINGER / AFP

Thirteen people burnt to death when a bus burst into flames after a head-on collision with a digger near Nigeria's oil hub of Port Harcourt, police said on Friday.

"A pail loader (digger) skidded off the road and had a head-on collision with an oncoming bus," Rives state police spokesman Nnamdi Omoni said.

He said the bus had left Port Harcourt for Lagos on Thursday morning with the driver and 13 passengers on board.

"The bus went up in flames and all except one person were burnt beyond recognition," he said.

The survivor, who sustained severe burns, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Accidents are common on Nigeria's poorly maintained inter-city roads due to speeding, disregard for traffic regulations and the fact that many vehicles are not road-worthy.

In June, 12 people died when a petrol tanker caught fire and exploded on one of the busiest roads in Nigeria's commercial hub, Lagos.

READ MORE

Three dead‚ 20 injured in accident on N12 in Mpumalanga

Three people were killed and 20 others injured when a bus rear-ended a truck on the N12 highway near the Khutala offramp in Ogies‚ Mpumalanga‚ on ...
News
1 day ago

Police open reckless and negligent driving investigation following Sbahle Mpisane crash

The car accident which left celebrity Sbahle Mpisane fighting for her life has now become the subject of a criminal investigation.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Plane crashes in California parking lot, killing all five passengers

A small plane crashed in the parking lot of a San Diego retail store on Wednesday, killing all five passengers on board according to  BBC news. 
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Guide dogs honoured for transforming the lives of disabled South Africa
  2. Latest Ebola flareup in eastern DRC claims another 10 people World
  3. Metrorail Gauteng trains suspended after commuters trash 15 cars South Africa
  4. Two injured as learner driver hits accelerator instead of brake South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X