Ethnic clashes challenge Ethiopia PM's reforms

Bedaso Bora danced alongside his neighbours in the streets of Ethiopia's lush coffee-growing south after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in April promising better days.

But just weeks later, Bedaso and hundreds of thousands of others of the Gedeo ethnic minority were on the run, fleeing those same neighbours from the Oromo ethnicity.

"I saw houses being burnt and people throwing stones," said Bedaso. He abandoned an Easter meal of goat meat and fresh coffee and fled to a squalid camp in the town of Kercha, about 480 kilometres (300 miles) south of the capital Addis Ababa.

Nearly a million people were driven from their homes in the weeks of violence between the Oromos and Gedeos that followed Abiy's inauguration.

Abiy's aggressive reform agenda has won praise, but analysts warn that shaking up Ethiopia's government risks exacerbating several long-simmering ethnic rivalries.

"The speed and magnitude of the change happening in Ethiopia equates to a revolution," said Ethiopian political analyst Hallelujah Lulie.

"Whenever people think that there is a vacuum of power, they try to capitalise on that to pursue their interests. I think the violence comes from that."

Border tensions

Ethiopia is divided into nine ethnic federal regions, but recently the borders between these regions have been the scene of multiple deadly confrontations.

Last year, long-running tensions between Oromos and neighbouring Somali people over the ownership of farming land in southeast Ethiopia erupted into violence that killed hundreds and forced over a million to flee.

Similar tensions have existed between the Oromos -- Ethiopia's largest ethnicity whose region Oromia is the country's biggest -- and the Gedeos who make up part of the ethnically diverse Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region (SNNPR).