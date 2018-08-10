Zimbabwe opposition on deadline to appeal election result

Zimbabwe's defeated opposition faced a deadline on Friday to file its legal challenge to try to overturn the July 30 election result, which has been mired in fraud allegations and a government crackdown on opponents.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance alleges that the vote result was rigged and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's narrow victory was due to a falsified vote count in Zimbabwe's first election since the end of Robert Mugabe's rule.t

Mnangagwa, who is seeking to reverse Zimbabwe's economic isolation and attract desperately needed foreign investment, had vowed during the election campaigns that he would turn a page on Mugabe's repressive 37-year rule.

International monitors largely praised the conduct of the election itself, although EU observers said that Mnangagwa, a former ally of Mugabe, benefited from an "un-level playing field" and a degree of voter intimidation.

Mnangagwa of the ruling Zanu-PF party won the presidential race with 50.8% of the vote -- just enough to avoid a run-off against the MDC's Nelson Chamisa, who scored 44.3 percent.