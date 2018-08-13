Let's put elections behind us and work at fixing our economy‚ Mnangagwa urges

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa presided over Heroes’ Day celebrations in Harare on Monday and urged the nation to “put the election period behind us” and work together to fix the country’s economy.

“The time for politics is over. It’s now time for action‚ production and service delivery. We are a bold and brave nation of warriors and so let us therefore march forward in peace‚ harmony and love‚” said Mnangagwa in his address delivered at the Heroes’ Acre shrine.

He also reiterated his position that the MDC Alliance was responsible for the post-election violence that took place in central Harare on August 1. Six people died after the army opened fire on protesters.

“We condemn the MDC Alliance inspired violence post our free and fair elections which resulted in the deaths of our innocent citizens. I’m instituting a commission of inquiry to investigate the matter‚” he said.

“It is now time to put the elections period behind us and embrace the future. The task facing us today is a great one‚ let us unite as Zimbabweans‚ revive our economy and rebuild our great nation.”