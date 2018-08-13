Teen pregnancy epidemic feeds Mozambique's population boom

In the tiny maternity ward in Murrupelane, two 16-year-old mothers breast-feed their babies, both born that morning.

Mozambique's child marriage and teen pregnancy rates are among the highest in the world, a driving factor in the population explosion in this poverty-plagued southern African nation.

After emerging from a brutal war in 1992, the former Portuguese colony saw its population swell 40 percent in the two decades to 2017, reaching 29 million today.

"My parents really wanted me to get married," says Julia Afonso, one of the girls who has just given birth in Murrupelane, a village in the north.

In a tiny voice, she says her family received 1,500 meticals ($21, 22 euros) as a dowry.

Around half of Mozambique's women -- 48.2 percent -- marry before they turn 18, according to UN children's agency UNICEF.