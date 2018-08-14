Africa

Congo starts using experimental mAB114 Ebola treatment

14 August 2018 - 11:16 By Reuters
A World Health Organization (WHO) worker administers a vaccination during the launch of a campaign aimed at beating an outbreak of Ebola in the port city of Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of Congo.
Image: REUTERS/Kenny Katombe/File Photo

Democratic Republic of Congo has started using the experimental mAb114 Ebola treatment on patients in the east of the country, the health ministry said, the first time it has been deployed against an active outbreak.

The treatment was developed in the United States using the antibodies of the survivor of an Ebola outbreak in the western Congolese city of Kikwit in 1995 and was 100 percent effective when tested on monkeys. 

