Zanu-PF files opposing papers to MDC Alliance election challenge

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF on Wednesday filed its opposing papers to the court challenge to the presidential election results brought by the opposition MDC Alliance last week.

The MDC Alliance’s court challenge has resulted in the cancellation of the inauguration ceremony for President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Paul Mangwana‚ the Zanu-PF secretary for legal affairs and head of the party’s legal team‚ on Wednesday said the petition filed by the MDC Alliance “lacked merit”.

“It is based on some theoretical calculations by some statistician whose qualification we doubt a lot. The elections are not won in court but in the ballot. They have not even asked for the ballot boxes to be re-opened and recounted‚” said Mangwana.