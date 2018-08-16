Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court is set to make a ruling on the disputed presidential poll results on Wednesday next week.

Nelson Chamisa filed the court application challenging the outcome of the July 30 election last Friday. He wants the court to declare him the winner of the election‚ which his rival Emmerson Mnangagwa won with 50.8% of the votes against his 44.3%.

The top court’s ruling is final and cannot be contested further.

A case management meeting attended by the legal teams of Chamisa and Mnangagwa in the chambers of the Chief Justice of Zimbabwe on Thursday morning‚ was advised that the matter had been set down for hearing on August 22 at 10am.