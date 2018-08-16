War and Ebola: A double nightmare in eastern DR Congo

First came the war, which developed into a brutal, bloody tussle between militias who abused civilians or killed them.

Now Ebola, a name almost as dreaded as death itself, has come.

In the Beni region, in the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern province of Kivu, the twin peril has bred fear and despair.

The region is haunted in particular by the Allied Defence Forces (ADF), a Ugandan Islamist rebel group blamed for hundreds of civilian deaths over the past four years.

On August 1, Beni declared an outbreak of Ebola epicentered in Mangina -- a small town that had been a relative haven from the fighting -- where six members of the same family died of the disease.

"I fled here from Kokola, where the ADF were committing atrocities," said Pascaline Fitina, a 36-year-old woman, sitting alone, her head in her hands.

"I went to my elder sister, but she has died of Ebola and her husband is being quarantined at the treatment centre. I don't what to do."

Pascal Lukula, a 38-year-old farmer with five children, said he was stuck in Mangina, unable to get to other members of his family, because of the encroaching militia.

"We are caught between the hammer and the anvil," he sighed. "The ADF's on one side, and Ebola on the other."