South Sudan's child soldiers hope for life after war

By the time Baba John escaped the tribal militia he had joined as an 11-year-old, he had long stopped counting the number of people he had killed.

"I shot people. We all did," said Baba John. "I received a gun and was told how to shoot and point the gun. I don't remember how many I shot but there were many."

A murderous time for Baba John began with a life-or-death decision when a South Sudanese armed group, known as the Cobra Faction, attacked his village close to the eastern town of Pibor, nearly 400 kilometres (240 miles) north of the capital Juba.

Baba John survived that attack but, fearing he would not be so lucky the next time he decided, like many others have done, to join the militia.

"I was forced to shoot and loot," recalls Baba John of the year spent with them.

Now aged 15, Baba John found salvation in a programme run by the UN children's agency, UNICEF, to give child soldiers a chance of a new life even as recruitment, press-ganging and outright abductions continue.