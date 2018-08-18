Ghana declares week of mourning after death of Annan

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday declared a week of mourning to pay homage to former UN chief and Nobel laureate Kofi Annan.

Describing Annan as a "consummate" diplomat, Akufo-Addo said in a statement that Ghana was "deeply saddened" by news of his death in Switzerland on Saturday after a short illness.

Born in Kumasi, the capital city of Ghana's Ashanti region, Annan became the first black head of the United Nations.