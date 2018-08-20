Africa

At least six dead in North Eastern Nigeria after Boko Haram attack

20 August 2018 - 08:27 By AFP
A Nigerian army convoy vehicle drives ahead with an anti-aircraft gun, on its way to Bama, Borno State, Nigeria. File photo
A Nigerian army convoy vehicle drives ahead with an anti-aircraft gun, on its way to Bama, Borno State, Nigeria. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

At least six people were killed when Boko Haram jihadists raided a village in northeast Nigeria, burning houses and looting food supplies, a local militia leader and residents said on Sunday.

Boko Haram militants arrived in trucks at Mairari village, 10 kilometres (six miles) from the garrison town of Monguno in Borno state, on Saturday evening, firing guns and rocket-propelled grenades.

"In the confusion, the Boko Haram gunmen seized six men and slaughtered them," militia leader Babakura Kolo told AFP from the state capital of Maiduguri.

"The bodies of the six victims were found this morning (Sunday) when residents returned to the burnt village," Kolo said.

A village resident, Aisami Grema, gave a similar death toll, adding that police stationed in the village did not fight the Islamists.

"The police made no attempt to engage the Boko Haram fighters," Grema said.

The militants ransacked the village for two hours before leaving, said another resident Masida Umar.

On Friday, four farmers were killed when Boko Haram raided crop fields near Maiduguri.

The attacks on civilians come after the Islamists have launched a series of assaults against Nigerian troops, putting pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari's government to tackle insecurity in Africa's most populous country ahead of general elections in February. 

READ MORE

8 Boko Haram suspects confess to Chibok abduction

Eight suspected members of Islamist militant group Boko Haram have confessed to involvement in the 2014 abduction of some 270 girls from the town of ...
News
1 month ago

17 Boko Haram members get jail terms in Niger

A court in Niger has sentenced 17 members of the violent Islamist movement Boko Haram to between two and seven years in jail, a senior state ...
News
1 month ago

Nigeria is not ready to hold free and fair elections next year. Here’s why

The 2019 presidential elections in Nigeria will be the country’s sixth since 1999, when it shifted to democracy after a long period of military rule.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Model claiming Trump secrets pleads not guilty in Thailand case World
  2. Over half a million applications for cop jobs South Africa
  3. Cops wait for medical report on 'kidnapped pregnant' woman South Africa
  4. BREAKING | 'Hopefully that is the last word on this case': Van Breda appeal ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Explainer: Here’s what to expect from the commission of inquiry into state ...
The State Capture story: how it all unfolded
X