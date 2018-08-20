In two days’ time‚ Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court will sit to hear a challenge against the presidential election results brought nearly a fortnight ago by MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa‚ the 40-year-old challenger that stood against President Emmerson Mnangagwa‚ the 75-year-old incumbent‚ in the July 30 election.

It is the last stop in the long-drawn-out political contest that has put the nation on edge in the country’s first election without long-time former ruler Robert Mugabe.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba will lead a full bench of nine judges of the Constitutional Court. After the hearing‚ the nine justices will have until August 24 to announce their decision.

At a media briefing in Harare on Monday‚ Chamisa‚ was in his usual form — full of bravado and insistent that the Constitutional Court would declare him the winner of the polls.

He said his party had put a “strong case” before the top court.