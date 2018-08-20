Africa

Mali's top court declares Keita president after contested vote

20 August 2018 - 13:47 By AFP
President of Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
President of Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
Image: REUTERS/Luc Gnago/File Photo

Mali's Constitutional Court on Monday declared Ibrahim Boubacar Keita president after the 73-year-old incumbent won elections that his opponent, former minister Soumaila Cisse, 68, said were marred by fraud.

Keita was victor in a runoff on August 12 that, according to official results issued by the court after a one-hour session, gave him 67.16 percent of the vote.

He will begin his second five-year term on September 4.

His re-election came despite fierce criticism of failures to tackle jihadist violence and ethnic tensions that have rocked the impoverished Sahel state.

Keita's major challenge as he starts the new term will be to strengthen a 2015 peace accord between the government, government-allied groups and former Tuareg rebels that the government sees as a cornerstone of peace.

Cisse, 68, picked up 32.84 percent of the vote, according to the official results.

He filed a petition to say that that some of the results were rigged. By his calculation he won the election with 51.75 percent of the vote, he said.

But the court rejected his petition as being inadmissible or unsupported by evidence.

READ MORE

Mali counts votes after poll worker slain

Vote counting was under way across Mali on Monday after a tense presidential runoff in which a poll worker was killed and 100 polling stations were ...
News
7 days ago

Mali in presidential runoff overshadowed by security crisis

Malians were called to the ballot box on Sunday for a presidential runoff likely to see Ibrahim Boubacar Keita return to office despite criticism of ...
News
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Foreigners steal our jobs‚ say locals South Africa
  2. Vandals strike many holes in one on top SA golf course South Africa
  3. Malema security boss mum on gun confiscation South Africa
  4. Sisters in crime ordered to pay mom back R1.5-million South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Four challenges the state capture inquiry faced before it even started
‘There was no black man with a balaclava’: Henri van Breda denied leave to ...
X