Cameroon opposition chief blames violence on Biya

Cameroon's opposition leader, who will run for president in October's elections, has pointed the finger squarely at President Paul Biya for the mounting bloodshed in the country's separatist crisis.

"If the president of the republic, commander in chief of the armed forces, sends his troops to fire on Cameroonians, then he is solely responsible," Joshua Osih told AFP in the Atlantic port city of Douala.

Osih hails from the English-speaking west of the mostly Francophone country, where a political crisis which erupted in 2016 has led to armed separatist activity and a crackdown by the security forces.

Dozens of people have been killed, including at least 80 soldiers and police officers, and about 200,000 people have been forced to flee their homes.

Running as a candidate for Cameroon's Social Democratic Front (SDF), Osih was named as the party's representative in February after founder John Fru Ndi, 77, said he would not challenge Biya but instead pass the torch to a younger activist.