Africa

Ebola death toll in DR Congo rises to 55

21 August 2018 - 08:16 By AFP
Congolese health workers clean gumboots as they prepare the Ebola treatment centre in the village of Mangina in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, August 18, 2018.
Congolese health workers clean gumboots as they prepare the Ebola treatment centre in the village of Mangina in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, August 18, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Olivia Acland

The Ebola outbreak in eastern DR Congo has claimed 55 lives since the start of the month, the authorities said Monday, as the government announced free treatment against the disease for the next three months.

The health ministry's latest bulletin said that the death toll had been increased following five new victims in Mabalako-Mangina, close to Beni, the epicentre of the outbreak in the North Kivu province.

In all, "96 cases of haemorrhagic fever were reported in the region, 69 of which had been confirmed and 27 were seen as probable," the ministry said.

At the same time, the medical team in charge of fighting the disease revised downwards the estimated number of "contacts" -- people who may have had contact with the virus -- from 2,157 to 1,609, following epidemiological tests.

War and Ebola: A double nightmare in eastern DR Congo

First came the war, which developed into a brutal, bloody tussle between militias who abused civilians or killed them.
News
4 days ago

Beni's mayor Jean Edmond Nyonyi Masumbuko Bwanakawa announced that the government had decided to make treatment free in Beni, Mabalako-Mangina and Oicha for three months starting Monday.

The aim was to "remove the financial barrier that could dissuade the population from going to the health centre," said Dr. Bathe Ndjoloko Tambwe, in charge of coordinating the fight against the disease.

The average earnings of the 80 million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo are estimated at $1.25 per day.

The current Ebola outbreak began on August 1 in Mangina in North Kivu.

It is the 10th outbreak to strike the DRC since 1976, when Ebola was first identified and named after a river in the north of the country.

Ebola has long been considered incurable, though swift isolation and the rapid treatment of symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration has helped some patients to survive.

The quest for a vaccine grew increasingly urgent during an Ebola epidemic that killed more than 11,300 people in the West African states of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in 2013-15. 

READ MORE

Congo starts using experimental mAB114 Ebola treatment

Democratic Republic of Congo has started using the experimental mAb114 Ebola treatment on patients in the east of the country, the health ministry ...
News
6 days ago

Latest Ebola flareup in eastern DRC claims another 10 people

Ten people have died in an outbreak of Ebola in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to a toll issued on Friday that said 27 other ...
News
10 days ago

Four more dead from Ebola in DR Congo

Four more people have died from Ebola in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, two weeks after another outbreak that killed 33 people in the ...
News
13 days ago

Most read

  1. Mr Gay World returns to SA after Chinese crackdown South Africa
  2. Aid agencies rush to help survivors of deadly Lombok quakes World
  3. Cameroon opposition chief blames violence on Biya Africa
  4. Trump once again criticizes Federal Reserve, rate hikes World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

CCTV video shows moment of Genoa bridge collapse
Four challenges the state capture inquiry faced before it even started
X