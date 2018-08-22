Zimbabwe’s Chief Justice‚ Luke Malaba‚ sitting with a full bench of nine judges of the Constitutional Court‚ on Wednesday said that the judgment on the country’s disputed presidential elections would be handed down on Friday at 2pm.

The dispute which spilled into court was heard on Wednesday morning by the top court. The hearing continued until about 7pm on Wednesday evening.

Nelson Chamisa‚ the leader of the MDC Alliance‚ is challenging the outcome of the election and on August 10 brought an election petition seeking that the results be set aside.

The incumbent‚ President Emmerson Mnangagwa‚ was declared winner of the poll with 50.8% of the vote. Chamisa received 44.3% of the vote.

The top court has 14 days by law to make a ruling on the election. The last day for this provision is this Friday.