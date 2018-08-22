Zimbabwe top court hears appeal against election result

Zimbabwe's Constitutional Court will Wednesday hear an opposition petition seeking to overturn the presidential election result, in a legal challenge seen as unlikely to succeed despite allegations of vote fraud.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has accused the ruling ZANU-PF party and the election commission of rigging the July 30 vote, Zimbabwe's first poll since the ousting of Robert Mugabe last year.

Mugabe's successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, won with 50.8 percent of the vote -- just enough to avoid a run-off against the MDC's Nelson Chamisa, who scored 44.3 percent.

"We have a very strong case and we are going to reverse the electoral fraud," Chamisa told reporters this week.

"We are going to defend your vote, our vote, the people's vote. We have no doubt that victory is certain."