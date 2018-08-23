WATCH | The Fox News report on 'racist' SA that inspired Trump's land tweet

The tweet appears to have been inspired by an 'exclusive investigation' on American broadcaster Fox News about farm seizures in South Africa.

"The president of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa has begun seizing land from his own citizens without compensation because they are the wrong skin colour. That is literally the definition of racism," journalist Tucker Carlson starts the broadcast by saying, going on to label the South African government 'racist' and land expropriation 'immoral'.

The government hit back with its own tweet, rejecting the "narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation".