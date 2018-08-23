Africa

WATCH | The Fox News report on 'racist' SA that inspired Trump's land tweet

23 August 2018 - 09:05 By TimesLIVE

South Africa woke up on Thursday morning to a tweet from US President Donald Trump wading in on the land expropriation debate. 

In it, Trump asked his Secretary of State to look closely at “the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and large-scale killing of farmers.”

The tweet appears to have been inspired by an 'exclusive investigation' on American broadcaster Fox News about farm seizures in South Africa.

"The president of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa has begun seizing land from his own citizens without compensation because they are the wrong skin colour. That is literally the definition of racism," journalist Tucker Carlson starts the broadcast by saying, going on to label the South African government 'racist' and land expropriation 'immoral'. 

The government hit back with its own tweet, rejecting the "narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation".

