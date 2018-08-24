Africa

Congolese doctor infected with Ebola in zone surrounded by militia

24 August 2018 - 11:29 By Stephanie Nebehay
Health workers are sprayed with chlorine after leaving an isolation ward with suspected Ebola patients at Bikoro Hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo on May 12, 2018.
Image: MARK NAFTALIN / UNICEF / AFP

A doctor in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is hospitalised with Ebola, and 97 of his contacts have been identified in an area almost entirely surrounded by armed militia, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday.

"It is the first time we have a confirmed case and contacts in an area of high insecurity. It is really the problem we were anticipating and at same time dreading," Dr. Peter Salama, WHO deputy director-general for emergency preparedness and response, told a news briefing.

The town of Oicha is almost entirely surrounded by ADF Ugandan Islamist militia, there are "extremely serious security concerns", he said, adding that the group held hostages. 

- Reuters

