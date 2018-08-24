Ebola spreads to DRC city surrounded by rebels: WHO

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has spread to a city surrounded by rebels, creating challenges responders were "dreading," the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday.

One probable case and one suspected case have emerged in the city of Oicha in DRC's North Kivu province, WHO's emergency response chief, Peter Salama, told reporters.

While Oicha itself is not under rebel control, Salama said the city is entirely surrounded by territory held by a feared Ugandan insurgent group known as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

"For the first time we have a confirmed case ... in an area with high insecurity," Salama said.

"It really was the problem we were anticipating and the problem at the same time we were dreading."

Large numbers of civilians have been killed by unrest around Oicha, while aid workers, priests and government employers are currently being held hostage there by insurgents, according to Salama.

The outbreak, the 10th to hit DRC since 1976, began on August 1 in the North Kivu town of Mangina.