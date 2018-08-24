Africa

Ebola spreads to DRC city surrounded by rebels: WHO

24 August 2018 - 13:58 By afp
The city of Oicha in DRC's North Kivu province is surrounded by territory held by a Ugandan insurgent group called the Allied Democratic Forces, making it extremely difficult to respond to Ebola cases.
The city of Oicha in DRC's North Kivu province is surrounded by territory held by a Ugandan insurgent group called the Allied Democratic Forces, making it extremely difficult to respond to Ebola cases.
Image: Michael Freeman/Corbis

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has spread to a city surrounded by rebels, creating challenges responders were "dreading," the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday.

One probable case and one suspected case have emerged in the city of Oicha in DRC's North Kivu province, WHO's emergency response chief, Peter Salama, told reporters.

While Oicha itself is not under rebel control, Salama said the city is entirely surrounded by territory held by a feared Ugandan insurgent group known as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

"For the first time we have a confirmed case ... in an area with high insecurity," Salama said.

"It really was the problem we were anticipating and the problem at the same time we were dreading."

Large numbers of civilians have been killed by unrest around Oicha, while aid workers, priests and government employers are currently being held hostage there by insurgents, according to Salama.

The outbreak, the 10th to hit DRC since 1976, began on August 1 in the North Kivu town of Mangina.

Congolese doctor infected with Ebola in zone surrounded by militia

A doctor in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is hospitalised with Ebola, and 97 of his contacts have been identified in an area almost entirely ...
News
5 hours ago

Ebola death toll in DR Congo rises to 55

The Ebola outbreak in eastern DR Congo has claimed 55 lives since the start of the month, the authorities said Monday, as the government announced ...
News
3 days ago

The virus has killed 63 people so far - out of 103 confirmed or probable cases - but Salama warned health workers were expecting "at least one additional wave of cases."

The Oicha cases have made containing the virus more difficult.

"We are going to have to operate in some very complex environments," Salama said.

UN teams are only allowed to travel to Oicha with armed escorts.

If the number of patients, or contacts of patients, in the city surges, the logistical hurdles and costs will mount.

After its widely-criticised handling of the 2013-2016 West Africa Ebola epidemic that killed 11,300 people, WHO pledged to revamp its response systems.

The UN agency was widely praised for quickly containing an outbreak in DRC's northern Equateur province earlier this year, but said from the outset that restive North Kivu in the east of the country posed additional challenges.

"We are at quite a pivotal moment in this outbreak," Salama said. "We are truly at the crossroads."

War and Ebola: A double nightmare in eastern DR Congo

First came the war, which developed into a brutal, bloody tussle between militias who abused civilians or killed them.
News
8 days ago

Congo starts using experimental mAB114 Ebola treatment

Democratic Republic of Congo has started using the experimental mAb114 Ebola treatment on patients in the east of the country, the health ministry ...
News
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Mzansi left shooketh after Mcebisi Jonas testimony South Africa
  2. Man who stabbed family in France had inheritance row World
  3. 'Nah Adam, we don’t buy it': Mzansi responds to Catzavelos's apology South Africa
  4. SACP worries that state capture probe may cost R1bn South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Jonas’ scathing testimony at state capture commission
‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
X