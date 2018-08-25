Zimbabwe's Chamisa rejects court judgment confirming Mnangagwa president
25 August 2018 - 12:49
Zimbabwe's main opposition leader on Saturday rejected a court ruling that confirmed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as winner of the July 30 presidential vote and said that he had a legitimate claim to lead the country.
The Constitutional Court dismissed Nelson Chamisa's challenge on Friday saying he had failed to prove his allegations of vote fraud.
"I have a legitimate claim that I should lead Zimbabwe," Chamisa told reporters in the capital Harare.
- Reuters