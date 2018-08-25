Africa

Zimbabwe's Chamisa rejects court judgment confirming Mnangagwa president

25 August 2018 - 12:49 By MacDonald Dzirutwe
Opposition Movement for Democratic Change party leader Nelson Chamisa maintains that he has a legitimate claim to lead Zimbabwe.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader on Saturday rejected a court ruling that confirmed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as winner of the July 30 presidential vote and said that he had a legitimate claim to lead the country.

The Constitutional Court dismissed Nelson Chamisa's challenge on Friday saying he had failed to prove his allegations of vote fraud.

"I have a legitimate claim that I should lead Zimbabwe," Chamisa told reporters in the capital Harare.

- Reuters

