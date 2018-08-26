WATCH LIVE | Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as president of Zimbabwe

Emmerson Mnangagwa is taking his oath as Zimbabwe’s president on Sunday after a divisive election.

The Constitutional Court confirmed Mnangagwa as president in a ruling released on Friday, dismissing a challenge by the man he defeated in the July 30 ballot, opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

Thousands of people, some bussed in from outside the capital, and foreign leaders were gathered at the country’s national stadium in Harare to witness the swearing-in of Mnangagwa, who just secured the 50% of votes he needed to avoid a runoff against Chamisa.

The election was touted as a crucial step towards shedding the pariah reputation Zimbabwe gained under Mnangagwa’s predecessor Robert Mugabe, and securing international donor funding to revive a crippled economy.