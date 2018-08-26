Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa takes oath as president

Emmerson Mnangagwa was officially sworn in as president of Zimbabwe on Sunday after winning a bitterly contested election that marked the country’s first vote since Robert Mugabe was ousted from power.

“I Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa swear that as president of the republic of Zimbabwe I will be faithful to Zimbabwe (and) will obey, uphold and defend the constitution of Zimbabwe,” Mnangagwa declared to thousands of supporters at a stadium in Harare. “I will protect and promote the rights of Zimbabweans so help me God.”

The Constitutional Court confirmed Mnangagwa as president in a ruling on Friday, dismissing a challenge by the man he defeated in the July 30 ballot, opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

Thousands of people, some bussed in from outside the capital, and foreign leaders gathered at Harare's national stadium for the swearing-in of Mnangagwa, who just secured the 50 percent of votes he needed to avoid a runoff against Chamisa.