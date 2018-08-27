'It's true whites stole the land, but they also have Namibian blood': President Geingob

Namibia's President Hage Geingob on Sunday urged citizens to take part in the debate over mooted land reforms, including the expropriation of land, in order to avoid chaos.

The southern African country will hold a "national land conference" from October 1-5, for discussion of policies that will accelerate the land reform programme.

"I believe that we should have difficult conversations, as Namibians, with the aim of finding peaceful and sustainable solutions to the challenges of inequality, landlessness and outstanding pains of genocide," Geingob said during Sunday's heroes day commemorations in northern Namibia.

According to Geingob. the October conference will examine a policy of voluntary redistribution of land but also compensated expropriation by the government.

"If we don't correct the wrongs of the past through appropriate policies and actions, our peace will not be sustainable," the president warned.

The debate comes as South Africa is considering plans to allow for expropriating farms without compensating the owners, largely the white minority which possess 72 percent of farms.