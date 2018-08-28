Congolese 'Terminator' war crimes case to wrap up at ICC

International judges will hear closing arguments Tuesday in the case against former Congolese warlord Bosco Ntaganda, accused of war crimes including using child soldiers and sex slaves in his rebel army.

Once known as "The Terminator", Ntaganda faces 13 counts of war crimes and five counts of crimes against humanity for his role in a brutal civil conflict in the DR Congo's volatile east more than 15 years ago.

The Rwandan-born Ntaganda in September 2015 pleaded not guilty to the charges at the start of his trial before the International Criminal Court.

Prosecutors at the Hague-based tribunal say his rebel army in 2002 and 2003 conducted a reign of terror in the vast central African country's northeast Ituri region, unleashing horrific abuses on local inhabitants.