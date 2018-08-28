Kenya's second highest judge, Kenyatta opponent, arrested

Kenya's director of public prosecutions Noordin Haji said there was evidence she had abused her office for personal gain and accepted money as a gift in dubious circumstances.

She is also accused of failing to pay taxes and executing a security belonging to the Imperial Bank - which collapsed in 2015 - under false pretences.

"This afternoon, I informed Chief Justice David Maraga of my decision to grant consent for the arrest and prosecution of the deputy chief justice, Lady Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu, on criminal charges," said Kenya's director of public prosecutions Noordin Haji.

"This decision has not been taken lightly," he added, saying "the dignity and independence of the judiciary is dear to us".

Haji issued a warning to judges and investigators who, "use their position to enrich themselves at the expense of the Kenyan people".