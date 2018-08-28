Number of Somalis evicted from their homes doubles in first half of 2018

NRC said most evictions were done without due process, including without prior notice, and called on the government to address the problem by developing land policies and improving access to land for people who were forced from their homes.

Many had fled to urban areas after being displaced by natural disasters and conflict in other parts of the country.

The aid group said Somali authorities and landowners were evicting people from public and private land mainly in battle-scarred Mogadishu, which is seeing a building boom.

"These people are already in a vulnerable position. They have nowhere to go," Evelyn Aero, NRC's adviser for information, counselling and legal assistance, said.

Somali government officials were not immediately available to comment.

A farmer with eight children who was interviewed by the NRC said she was not at home in Mogadishu when her family was forced out.

"I came back to see my children on the street," said Halimo Sidow, who had fled drought last year in the Lower Shabelle region in southern Somalia.