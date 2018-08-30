Congo's 'Terminator' tells ICC he is a 'revolutionary' not a criminal

Congolese warlord Bosco Ntaganda told international judges on Thursday he was a "revolutionary and not a criminal" as arguments drew to a close in his three-year war crimes trial.

Ntaganda, aged around 44, is accused of overseeing massacres of Lendu civilians by his rebel army in the Ituri region of northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo in 2002 and 2003.

"I am a revolutionary, but I am not a criminal," Ntaganda told the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

He faces war crimes and crimes against humanity charges for his role in the bloody conflict wracking the mineral-rich region.

Speaking in his native Kinyarwanda tongue, the rebel commander, on the final day of the hearing, said his own testimony during his trial was "an enriching experience which I will never forget."

"I am at peace with myself. These allegations are nothing more than lies," said Ntaganda, dressed in a dark blue suit, light blue shirt and blue diamond-patterned tie.

Ntaganda again took aim at his nickname "The Terminator", which was also used by prosecutors to describe him during the trial.

"I hope that you now realise that the 'Terminator' described by the prosecutor is not me," Ntaganda said, his glasses perched on his nose.