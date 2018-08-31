France seeking UN sanctions against Mali peace spoilers

France said Thursday it would propose individual sanctions against leaders of armed groups accused of violating a 2015 peace accord in Mali.

"The progress made remains insufficient," France's deputy UN ambassador Anne Gueguen said, as the 15-member Security Council voted unanimously to extend a general sanctions framework for Mali.

Her British counterpart, Jonathan Allen, stressed, "We need to see progress from all parties."

Gueguen said France is proposing that mid-level leaders of armed groups who undermine the peace accord through criminal or terrorist activities be swiftly subjected to sanctions.

"Failure to respect the commitments freely undertaken by all Malian parties as part of the roadmap cannot remain without consequence," Gueguen warned in reference to the 2015 accord.

It was unclear whether Russia and China support such individual sanctions, however. Both had expressed reservations a year ago when the general sanctions regime was created at France's initiative.