Protests in Uganda after lawmakers detained at airport

Protests erupted in the Ugandan capital on Friday after police detained two lawmakers at the international airport as they prepared to travel abroad for medical care, witnesses said.

People demonstrated in different parts of Kampala, burning tyres and piling rocks and other barricades in the middle of the roads. Police said the protests were limited and had been contained.

The lawmakers, Robert Kyagulanyi and Francis Zaake, say they were tortured by security forces while in detention in August.

The case led to protests against President Yoweri Museveni.

He has won praise in the West for his support against militant Islam in the region but, at age 74, is seen by many Ugandans as out of touch with his people, nearly 80 percent of whom are under the age of 30.