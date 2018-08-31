WATCH | Maybot strikes again! Theresa May busts out the moves in Kenya

You might never be able to erase the memories of British prime minister Theresa May dancing with reckless abandon.

May danced with Kenyan scouts at the United Nations' Nairobi campus for the launch of an initiative to inspire young people to combat single-use plastic pollution on August 30.

May left her heart on the dance floor and gave a new meaning to "wave your hands in the air like you just don't care". As the music played in the background, she could hardly contain the dance fever. In the video, she can be seen twisting, turning, and waving her arms in what looks like a dance-off with the scouts.

Her dance moves have mesmerised viewers from all corners of the world, with Twitter giving her the title of "Maybot".

The internet, being the internet, of course has mixed feelings about the dance moves: