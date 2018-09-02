MTN affair casts shadow over Nigeria economy: analysts

Nigeria's decision to order telecoms giant MTN to repay billions of dollars that it had allegedly illegally repatriated over a period of eight years could sour investor sentiment towards the country as it still struggles to recover from a deep recession two years ago, analysts say.

In a shock announcement last Wednesday, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ordered MTN to repay $8.13-billion (R119bn) because it had not obtained the necessary permission to repatriate the funds between 2007 and 2015.

The four banks involved in transferring the funds from MTN's bank accounts in Nigeria to those in South Africa were fined a combined 5.87 billion naira.

With the economy still fragile after a deep recession in 2016 and elections looming early next year, many private sector players in Nigeria believe the move could dent investor sentiment at an already difficult time for foreign investment in the country, analysts said.

"Anything of that magnitude, particularly given the timing ahead of an election... is certainly going to raise suspicions from international investors," said Alastair Jones, analyst at London-based New Street Research.

For Peter Takaendesa, Cape Town-based portfolio manager at Mergence Investment Managers, the situation was untenable.