Cameroonian rights activist 'missing' for weeks

A prominent Cameroonian rights activist has been missing for nearly a month after heading to the restive anglophone region on a fact-finding mission, his partner said Monday.

Franklin Mowha, the head of the Frontline Fighters for Citizen's Interest, disappeared after leaving the commercial capital Douala on August 6 for Kumba, a town in the English-speaking South-West region, said Stephanie Flore Ngiedie Nkamgue.

"I have tried in vain to contact him on telephone," she said. "Nobody has been able to talk to him from August 6 and all his numbers have been unreachable from the 13th," she said.

Separatist unrest in Cameroon's two minority English-speaking regions - North-West and South-West - has left scores dead and displaced around 200,000 people since late 2016.