Africa

No to African "vanity projects" - China

03 September 2018 - 13:38 By Reuters
President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted Chinese president Xi Jinping at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on July 24 2018.
President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted Chinese president Xi Jinping at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on July 24 2018.
Image: Kopano Tlape/GCIS

Chinese funds are not for "vanity projects" in Africa but are to build infrastructure that can remove development bottlenecks, Chinese president Xi Jinping said on Monday, telling Chinese firms they also had to respect local people and the environment.

Xi said at a business forum before the start of a triennial China-Africa summit their friendship was time-honoured and that China's investment in Africa came with no political strings attached.

"China does not interfere in Africa's internal affairs and does not impose its own will on Africa. What we value is the sharing of development experience and the support we can offer to Africa's national rejuvenation and prosperity," Xi said.

"China's cooperation with Africa is clearly targeted at the major bottlenecks to development. Resources for our cooperation are not to be spent on any vanity projects but in places where they count the most," he said.

China has denied engaging in "debt trap" diplomacy but Xi is likely to use the gathering of African leaders to offer a new round of financing, following a pledge of $60 billion at the previous summit in South Africa three years ago.

Chinese officials have vowed to be more cautious to ensure projects are sustainable. China defends continued lending to Africa on the grounds that the continent still needs debt-funded infrastructure development.

Beijing has also fended off criticism it is only interested in resource extraction to feed its own booming economy, that the projects it funds have poor environmental safeguards, and that too many of the workers for them are flown in from China rather than using African labour.

Xi told business leaders Chinese firms in Africa had to be aware of their social responsibilities and make sure their investments served the community and improved their wellbeing.

"I hope that our entrepreneurs will act to fulfil social responsibilities and respect local culture and tradition," he said.

"I also hope you will do more in staff training and bettering lives for the local people and will put more emphasis on the environment and resources," Xi said.

Ramaphosa strikes deals in China to bring jobs‚ factories to Musina-Makhado corridor

The government and the Bank of China have entered into a trade agreement that will see the Chinese making investments to the tune of $1.1-billion ...
Politics
8 hours ago

Chinese officials say this year's summit will strengthen Africa's role in Xi's Belt and Road initiative to link China by sea and land with Southeast and Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa through an infrastructure network modelled on the old Silk Road.

Xi said the plan, for which Beijing has pledged $126 billion, would help provide more resources and facilities for Africa and would expand shared markets.

China loaned around $125 billion to the continent from 2000 to 2016, data from the China-Africa Research Initiative at Washington's Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies shows.

State media has accused the West of sour grapes over China's prominent role in Africa and has angrily rejected claims of forcing African countries into a debt trap.

"In terms of cooperation with China, African countries know best," widely-read tabloid the Global Times wrote in an editorial on Monday.

"Western media deliberately portray Africans in misery for collaborating with China and they appear to have discovered big news by finding occasional complaints in the African media about Sino-Africa cooperation," it said.

Sudan teen's death penalty puts spotlight on women's rights

When a Sudanese teenager was sentenced to death last week for killing her husband, who had allegedly raped her, activists knew that a new fight had ...
News
3 months ago

Sudan papers go online for freedom from censors

Seated in his Khartoum office overlooking the Blue Nile, Sudanese journalist Adil al-Baz no longer fears a crackdown by security agents over his ...
News
8 months ago

ICC ruling on South Africa and al-Bashir: pragmatism wins the day

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has finally handed down it’s highly anticipated judgment on South Africa’s failure to arrest Sudanese ...
News
1 year ago

Every African country is represented at the business forum apart from eSwatini, self-ruled Taiwan's last African ally that has so far rejected China's overtures to ditch Taipei and recognise Beijing.

African presidents in attendance include President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Zambia's Edgar Lungu and Gabon's Ali Bongo.

There are some controversial guests. Sudan's president Omar al-Bashir, who has been in power for nearly 30 years, is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes over killings and persecution in Sudan's Darfur province between 2003 and 2008.

Xi told him on Sunday that "foreign forces" should not interfere in Sudan's internal affairs, China's foreign ministry said. China is not a party to the court.

"China has always had reservations about the International Criminal Court's indictment and arrest order against Sudan's president. We hope the ICC can prudently handle the relevant issue," said foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.

China may scrap limit on number of children

China appears poised to scrap the limit on the number of children couples can have, with a state-run newspaper on Monday citing a draft civil code ...
News
6 days ago

Twitter trolls President Xi Jinping after China blocks Winnie the Pooh movie

Oh bother! Disney's newest Winnie the Pooh movie, 'Christopher Robin', won't be hitting Chinese cinemas.
Lifestyle
27 days ago

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: Xi should lend Ramaphosa some of that tiger and fly repellant

The ANC has taken its entire top leadership to study the Chinese model but it has failed to come home and implement two essential programmes
Business
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Donation of luxury 4x4s to help save baby rhinos South Africa
  2. 6 quotes from Phumla Williams on emotional abuse‚ drugs‚ nightmares and Zuma's ... South Africa
  3. No 'fake food' found after inspections at 470 shops in SA South Africa
  4. 400 early birds apply for 2019 NSFAS bursaries South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

'What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through'- Williams speaks at ...
Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
X