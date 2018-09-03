WFP preparing to provide food aid to 1.1 million Zimbabweans

The World Food Programme said on Friday that it is preparing to provide food aid to 1.1 million Zimbabweans before the next harvest in 2019, as rural smallholders face shortages.

Growing food prices and the country's dire economic state could also affect those living in urban areas, the UN food agency added.

"WFP plans to address the most urgent food security needs of 1,135,500 people during the peak of the 2018-19 lean season," said the agency's Zimbabwe spokeswoman Ashley Baxstrom in a statement.