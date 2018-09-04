Banned Bemba denounces DR Congo vote as 'parody'

Former DR Congo warlord Jean-Pierre Bemba on Tuesday denounced a long-delayed December presidential election as a "parody" after he was banned from contesting, and accused president Joseph Kabila of trying to hand-pick a successor by eliminating serious rivals.

Bemba was one of six presidential hopefuls who was excluded by the election commission from the December 23 vote.

He appealed the decision, but late Monday the Constitutional Court upheld the ban due to his conviction by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for bribing witnesses at his war crimes trial.